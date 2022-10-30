Emergency services conduct search of Belfast Lough

Police and other emergency services were searching the Belfast Lough area early on Sunday morning.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland asked the public to avoid the area.
FlightRadar showed a Rescue 199 helicopter scanning the lough just after midnight.
Police said there were no further details available.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.