Search

08 Nov 2022

Lack of executive compounding Stormont’s budgetary problems – watchdog

Lack of executive compounding Stormont’s budgetary problems – watchdog

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Nov 2022 2:25 PM

Stormont departments are overspending significantly amid weak budgetary controls due to the absence of a ministerial executive, a fiscal watchdog has warned.

The Northern Ireland Fiscal Council, an independent body that scrutinises how public money is spent in the region, said the “unavoidable impact” of inflation and pay pressures was being compounded by the powersharing vacuum.

The latest Department of Finance data indicates that departments are set to overspend by £650 million (almost 5%) on the day-to-day costs of running public services and by £187 million (over 10%) on capital investment projects.

The council warned that, as spending rules stand, the overspend will have to be clawed back by the Treasury when it allocates its block grant to Northern Ireland in the next financial year.

With no ministers currently in place due to the political deadlock over the Northern Ireland Protocol, Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris is set to step in to pass a budget for Stormont at Westminster.

Mr Heaton-Harris will have to make several decisions that would have been taken by devolved ministers if an executive was in place.

Those include deciding which departments to prioritise with funding, whether to implement the recommendations of the UK pay review bodies and whether to borrow £140 million for capital spending that was included in a draft budget drawn up by former finance minister Conor Murphy last year.

The council said some of the pressures being experienced in Northern Ireland were also at play across the devolved regions and within central government.

Those include unexpectedly strong upward pressure on inflation and pay settlements.

However, the watchdog said the lack of executive in Belfast was “compounding an already difficult situation”.

It highlighted that the powersharing impasse means a lack of agreed budget; no in-year reallocations through monitoring rounds; no ministers to take decisions on spending that exceed allocations; and no Assembly oversight committees to scrutinise Stormont’s fiscal management.

Sir Robert Chote, chair of the council, said: “Higher inflation and upward pressure on public sector pay are creating challenges for public services right across the UK.

“But the absence of a functioning Executive and the inability of the previous one to agree a Budget are making it even harder to manage these pressures here.

“As well as confronting the difficult near-term decisions, Stormont and Whitehall should think carefully about how best to manage similar situations in future before they occur again.”

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media