21 Jan 2022

Offaly 5k event to remember talented GAA star

COLIN DUNNE

You can now register for the Colin Dunne Memorial 5k

Reporter:

Ger Scully

21 Jan 2022

Mucklagh's St Colman's Parents Association has announced the fourth annual Colin Dunne Memorial Virtual 5km 2022.

This year similar to last year the event will go ahead in a virtual capacity due to Covid.

The event is open to register on Pop Up Races and will remain open until the end of March affording every who signs up plenty of time to pick a day to complete their 5km by walking or running.

The organisers have added a link to take you direct to the race registration site and also where you can follow the instructions to upload your result when finished.

The virtual race is open to entrants worldwide, so let's get our family and friends overseas to enter

Check out The Colin Dunne Memorial Virtual 5km 2022 HERE.

