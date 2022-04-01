Offaly soccer club and Davy Fitzgerald team up for massive fundraiser

Killeigh Schoolboys and Girls Soccer club has joined forces with Davy Fitzgerald to embark on a major fundraiser, 'Midlands Fittest Superstars Team Challenge', the latest project taken on by the progressive club.

The event will take place on May 28 at the club's Derrybeg premises, and promises to be a brilliant day of family entertainment.

As part of the club's ongoing fundraising efforts for the development of Derrybeg, it recently announced the exciting initiative “Midlands Fittest Superstars Team Challenge” in association with Davy Fitzgerald.

"We are offering a variety of opportunities for local businesses and individuals to partake in sponsoring and gaining exposure to a wide audience in the midlands and beyond as part of the upcoming event and its promotion," club chairman Ollie O'Connell said.

The event promises to be a great day out for all the family, with a host of activities planned to entertain all the family planned to take place at the Derrybeg site throughout the day. This is in addition to the serious business as teams compete in the fittest superstars competition.

Since its establishment in 1992, the Killeigh club has grown into one of the largest soccer clubs in the Midlands School Boys/Girls League.

The club continues to develop and attract members at all age groups. It has a vibrant cub’s academy with over 40 members aged from 4 to 6 years.

At underage level it fields teams from under 7 to under 19 across both boys’ and girls’ leagues.

Killeigh now boasts one of the largest girls’ clubs in the Midlands School Boys/Girls league with over 120 registered members.

Illustrating its progress at schoolgirls level, the club recently had four players selected for the U13 FAI Centre of Excellence and had ten players in the Midlands Emerging Talent Squad which beat Kildare 2-1. A number of players are also in the U14 ETP Gaynor Cup squad.

The club is also the only one in Offaly to field a team at schoolgirls u16 level, a team which is unbeaten all season.

The club also fields a senior men's team, and two senior ladies teams, with 500 players registered to play across all levels.

The club has moved to various locations in the Killeigh area since its foundation, but settled at their forever home with the purchase of a 10-acre site in Derrybeg, Co. Offaly.

A state of the art playing and training facility will be developed here to facilitate the club's continued expansion.

This new development is situated 3 km from Tullamore on the N80 Portlaoise Road. It will incorporate facilities such as three new pitches, dressing rooms, a gym, and an all-weather pitch with floodlighting and all ancillary services.