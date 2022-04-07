Three young men arrested for public order offences in Offaly town

Three young men were arrested by the Guards for committing public order offences in Birr recently.
One of the incidents happened at 2.20am on Sunday March 27 when the culprit approached a parked car and punched it with his fist. The incident was witnessed by the Gardaí and the man was arrested.
A second young male was arrested for being a public nuisance on Church Street, Birr on March 27.
Locals complained to the Guards when the culprit rang their doorbells and knocked on their front doors during the night.
A Garda spokesman said the young man was “very intoxicated and had to be arrested for his own safety.”
On Sunday March 20 a third young male smashed the passenger window of a car and ripped off the wind deflector.
The incident happened at 3.30am on Main Street, Birr. The young male was arrested and charged with criminal damage.
