Shane Lowry in top five going into final round at The Masters at Augusta
Shane Lowry is inside the top five going into final round at The Masters at Augusta.
He shot a one over par 73 in difficult conditions on Saturday to leave him on two under after three rounds. He is one of just seven players who remain under par after 54 holes at the first Major of the year.
Shane was two under for his round after six holes but dropped shots on 9, 13 and at the last to leave him seven shots behind leader Scottie Scheffler. Cameron Smith is in second on six under after a remarkable four under par round in cold and windy conditions on Saturday.
Shane will be out in the second last group today again alonsgside Sungjae Im. He tees off his final round at 7.30pm
