Search

17 Apr 2022

Offaly woman who drove with fractured foot was unable to stop at yield sign

Tullamore District Court courtroom

A woman pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving with no insurance at Tullamore district court.

Reporter:

Offaly Live court reporter

17 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

A woman pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving with no insurance at Tullamore district court.

Sgt James O’Sullivan told the court that Enda Carroll (58) Breaghmore, Kinnitty, Birr, had driven with a fractured foot. She was wearing a boot on her foot and was unable to stop at a yield sign at Syngfield roundabout, Birr on December 1, 2020 and hit a vehicle in front of her. She had also driven with no insurance.

There were no injuries. There was some damage to the rear side of the car in front and damage to Ms Carroll’s car. She has since paid for the damages along with compensation, the court heard.

Enda Carroll had five previous convictions and had previously been disqualified for 6 years. She has three adult children. Her insurance had lagged in November. She is no longer driving and the accident had been very frightening for her.

She is a qualified nurse and it has been a difficult few years for her. She is separated from her husband and has since sold her car. She is on a state pension.

For the offence of dangerous driving Judge Patricia Cronin fined the defendant €250, for driving with no insurance she fined her €250. In addition she disqualified her from driving for two years.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media