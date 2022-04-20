Search

20 Apr 2022

Activities resume for members of Offaly Foroige

1st Place in the Foroige senior quiz (l. to r.) Martina Foley Foroige Leader Rath/Eglish Club with winners from the Rath/Eglish Club Aisling Horan, Katie Mannion, Aisling Foley and Lauren Mannion.

20 Apr 2022 7:33 PM

ACTIVITIES have resumed for members of Offaly Foroige and over recent weeks a number of events have been held.

A number of Offaly members attended the Regional Conference in Athenry where three members from Offaly were elected to the Reference Panel, while the local District Council held a very successful table quiz in Rath, which attracted large numbers.

Congrats

Congratulations to Ferbane Foróige members Eoin Lally and Ava Grace Egan (in abstentia) who recently graduated from NUIG with a Foundation Certificate in Youth Leadership and Community Action. Eoin and Ava Grace undertook Foróige’s Leadership for Life programme which is accredited by NUIG.

Members of Rath/English Foròige have recently commenced Module 1 of the Leadership for Life Programme. It is expected that a number of members in the county will commence the programme as part of Foróige’s annual residential international Leadership for Life Conference, which returns to NUI Maynooth after a two-year hiatus. This course has proven to be a very enjoyable as well as a huge learning experience for anyone who attends.


Regional Conference

The Foroige Regional Conference to elect members on to the Reference Panel was held on April 10th in the lovely Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry, Co Galway. Members from clubs in Offaly and Galway were in attendance. There were seven spaces available and Offaly came out very well by succeeding in getting three members elected to the panel.

The Foroige Reference Panel is a group of up to 64 young people who are brought together to represent the views of all members of Foroige, from Clubs to Projects to Youth Services. The work of the Reference Panel directly impacts how Foroige operates and ensures that young persons’ voices are heard in the running of Ireland’s leading youth organisation.

Offaly members elected to the Reference Panel include Carol Anderson from the Ferbane Club, Aisling Foley from the Rath/Eglish Club and Faye McLoughlin from the Brosna Special Interest Music Group/Ballycumber Club.


Quiz

The first Foroige inter club event in two years, which was a table quiz, was held in Rath Hall Friday evening last.

The District Council would like to thank the Rath/Eglish Club and leaders for hosting the quiz, it was a very enjoyable event.

News

