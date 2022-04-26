Slieve Bloom Walking Festival on this May Bank Holiday weekend

The Slieve Bloom Walking Festival takes place from Saturday April 30th-Monday, May 2nd.
TAKING place across the May bank holiday weekend from Saturday April 30th-Monday, May 2nd, the Slieve Bloom Walking Festival provides the perfect opportunity to explore the woodlands, riverside, and rolling hills of the Slieve Bloom Mountains – one of the oldest mountains in Europe.
Over three days of the festival, which is celebrating its 26th year, there are a variety of walks to choose from. A great way to meet fellow walkers and get active in nature! Find more details on slievebloom.ie.
