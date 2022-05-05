Offaly deaths and funerals - May 5, 2022

William DEEGAN - Cappincur, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Thursday from 7pm until Rosary at 8.30pm. Removal on Friday morning to St. Joseph's Oratory, Cappincur, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in Cappincur Cemetery.

Thomas CONNOLLY - Killeshal, Daingean, Offaly

Removal on Thursday morning from O'Reilly's Funeral Home to Mary Mother of God Church, Daingean, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, Daingean.

Mark SMYTH - Tinlough,Carrig, Birr, Offaly

Funeral Mass will take place in The Church of the Annunciation Carrig, Birr, on Thursday, 5th May, at 12 noon, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please. Family flowers only donations, in lieu, to The Irish Cancer Society.

JOSEPH (Joe) Kennedy - Elm Park, Birr, Offaly / Ballinahown, Offaly

Funeral Mass on Thursday in St. Brendan's Church, Birr at 11am followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery.

EUGENE Gunning - Derrycarney, Cloghan, Offaly

Requiem Mass on Thursday in St. Mary's Church, Cloghan at 11am. Burial afterwards in Clonmacnoise Cemetery. Family Flowers Only Please. Donations, if desired, to South Westmeath Hospice http://www.southwestmeathhospice.ie/donations or Irish Cancer Society http://www.cancer.ie House Strictly Private

THOMAS William Carry - Courtland, Clareen, Birr, Offaly

Removal on Thursday at 2pm from Doyle's Funeral Home to St Cronan's Church of Ireland Church, Church Street, Roscrea with burial afterwards in Dungar Cemetery. Family flowers only, please.

MARTIN Carney - Carrig, Birr, Offaly / Lucan, Dublin

Reposing in Boyd's Funeral Home, Birr on Thursday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to Church of Annunciation, Carrig on Friday morning at 10.45 am for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by private cremation. House Private Please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to: Friends of The Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Savannah Berry (Scully) - 74 Greenwood Park, Edenderry, Offaly, R45 YV12

Reposing at her home this Thursday from 2pm to 8pm with Rosary at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 12 noon in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can also take part in Savannah's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: https://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Nancy Condron (née Carroll) - Arden Road, Tullamore, Offaly

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Thursday evening from 4.30pm until Removal at 6pm to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore. Funeral Mass on Friday at 1pm followed by Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore.

Simon McGlynn (B.M.) - Castleview Park, Edenderry, Offaly, R45 FX38

Reposing at his home this Thursday from 2pm to 8pm with Rosary at 8pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 3pm in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry, followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can also take part in Simon's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link: https://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Colm Sheerin Snr - Bunsallagh, Croghan, Offaly

Reposing at his home on Thursday afternoon from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Requiem Mass on Friday in St. Brigid's Church, Croghan, at 2:00 pm. Burial afterwards in Croghan Cemetery. Please wear face coverings, hand sanitise and refrain from handshaking in the house and church.