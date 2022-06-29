Search

30 Jun 2022

What is the weather forecast for the Irish Open?

What is the weather forecast for the Irish Open?

Another strong result for Shane Lowry on PGA tour

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Jun 2022 7:33 PM

There is a mixed bag of Irish summer weather on the way for the golfers taking part in this year's Irish Open. 

The Horizon Irish Open tees off at 7.30am on Thursday at the Mount Juliet Estate in Kilkenny. Home favourites Shane Lowry and Seamus Power play together in a three-ball with Tyrell Hatton and will be on the course at 8am. 

The weather forecast for Thursday from Met Eireann is for the day to start cloudy  with showers merging to longer spells of rain at times. Sunny spells and scattered showers elsewhere will extend to all areas by the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with dry intervals and some patchy drizzle or light showers at times. In the afternoon, more persistent rain will develop in the west and will spread eastwards through the evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees with moderate southwest winds becoming southerly.

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, Saturday will bring sunny spells and scattered showers. There will be some decent dry intervals too. Highest temperatures ranging from 14 or 15 degrees in the northwest to 19 degrees in the southeast with moderate westerly winds.

For the final round on Sunday, Met Eireann is forecasting that the day will be mainly dry with some bright or sunny spells and a few showers. a Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.

