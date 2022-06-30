Search

30 Jun 2022

Offaly school says “Slán go fóill” to Principal on retirement

Presentation from Drumcullen GAA and Camogie Club to Maria Davis (l. to r.): Michelle Egan, Sinéad Dooley, Mrs Maria Davis, Peter Lyons, Dermot Horan.

Reporter:

Reporter

30 Jun 2022 11:33 AM

A SPECIAL retirement Mass was celebrated by Fr John Moorhead to acknowledge Mrs Maria Davis’ enormous contribution to Rath NS.

The large crowd in attendance was testament to the high regard which she holds in the community. All the pupils from junior infants to sixth class excelled on the night with their beautiful singing and the congregation was treated to a medley of songs after the ceremony.

A teacher for thirty nine years, Mrs. Davis was appointed as principal of Scoil Náisiúnta Naomh Eoin in January 2004. Participation, enjoyment and active learning were core to her planning and implementation of the curriculum.

Presentations were made to Mrs Davis on behalf of the Board of Management, staff, Parents Association, Drumcullen GAA and Camogie Clubs. The pupils composed poems and wrote memoirs in honour of Mrs Davis. She will be remembered for her kindness and supportive attitude towards all in the school community.

After the Mass, stories and reminiscences were shared over tea and cakes which were provided by the parents in the parish hall.

Mrs Davis is wished many blessings of health and happiness to enjoy her retirement with her husband Pat and daughters, Jessica and Isabelle.

Go raibh suaimhneas, sult agus sláinte leí agus lena muintir go deo.

