Members of the Midland Indians community hold event in Offaly

Members of the Midland Indians community attending an event at Quigley's Hall in Banagher.
DURING the pandemic, the Midland Indians community had no community gatherings and the Indian families who live in Birr, Banagher and the nearby Rathcabbin, organised a new year programme during the first half of the year 2022. The event took place in Quigley's Hall in Banagher, with friends from Dublin, Shinrone, Lorrha and other areas in Offaly and North Tipperary joining them.
Members of the Indian Community officially named as 'Midland Indians Community' gather during the festive days of India, organising different events for kids and adults, along with Indian cuisine like biriyani, sadhya, fried items, barbeque, etc. as suiting the occasion.
The owner of the Quigley's Hall and the members of the Cloghan Boxing Club who also use the hall, have always been the backbone of all of their events.
They normally meet on New Year’s Day, Easter and Vishu in April, Onam in September and for Christmas Carol every year.
