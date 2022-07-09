Solid Ballinamere get crucial win as improving Seir Kieran go down fighting

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship Group 2



IT was way tighter than they would have liked and it could have went wrong but Ballinamere got the result they needed as they edged out a brave Seir Kieran side in an entertaining Senior Hurling Championship tie in St Brendan's Park, Birr on Saturday evening.

Ballinamere 0-21

Seir Kieran 1-15

Ballinamere were marginally the better side on the day and probably should have won with a bit more comfort but they didn't put away a Seir Kieran side, who refused to surrender and were not far away from forcing a draw or even a win.

As it was Ballinamere just got there and anything other than a win would have been a disaster for them. They really need to make the quarter-finals this year and this was a must win game for them against opposition who just kept their top flight status last year.

Seir Kieran, however, have turned a corner this year and look in much better shape. They were just a point off Belmont in the first round and are competing much better. They are unlucky to be pointless after their two games but Seir Kieran will be much happier at the way they are playing this year.

They could have got a result here but at the same time, Ballinamere did deserve it. They controlled the game for spells in both halves and there were times when they could have and perhaps should have put their opposition to the sword. They led by five points on three different occasions in the first half but didn't apply the knockout punch and Seir Kieran were very much in contention when trailing by 0-11 to 0-8 at half time.

The winners got seven points clear twice in the second half but again, they didn't put their opponents away. They kept the door open and a 51st minute goal from sub, Darragh Guinan brought Seir Kieran right back into it. They were trailing by 0-18 to 1-13 at that stage and Ballinamere were in danger of imploding. They didn't as they managed to get three of the last five points and Seir Kieran couldn't get any closer than two points but Ballinamere can't be happy at having to scrap for everything late on as Seir Kieran went hunting for a match salvaging goal.

Seir Kieran started off well and Joe Bergin and James Mulrooney almost got in for goals in the first minute before Adrian Hynes got them off the mark.

Ballinamere settled after this and played some of their best hurling in the next few minutes as they scored five without reply by the 9th minute – two of those came from Joe Maher who fired over four first half points and caused a lot of problems for Seir Kieran.

Ballinamere led by 0-7 to 0-2 and 0-8 to 0-3 at different stages and Seir Kieran were just hanging on by their finger tips. They did improve in the closing ten minutes of the half. Hynes and Tom Dooley got two on the trot but Ballinamere responded through Maher and Dan Bourke to lead by 0-10 to 0-5 after 4 minutes.

Seir Kieran got three of the last four points and were quite happy to go in trailing by just three, 0-11 to 0-8, at half time, considering they had been five down on three different occasions and in danger of being put away.

John Murphy and Joe Bergin (free) swopped early points in the second half but Ballinamere then went on a spree to open daylight. They got three in a row to lead by 0-15 to 0-9 and Joe Maher missed two chances, hitting the post with one and sending another wide, at a stage when Seir Kieran were gasping for breath.

After Kevin Dunne got a Seir Kieran point, Kevin McDermott and Brian Duignan replied for Ballinamere to put them seven clear, 0-17 to 0-10 after 42 minutes. It was 0-18 to 0-11 five minutes later and it looked set to drift out harmlessly when a mixture of Ballinamere taking their eye off the ball and Seir Kieran digging deep, rallying powerfully meant it went down to the fire. James Mulrooney and Bergin (free) pointed and Darragh Guinan's 51st minute goal made it a two point game.

Ballinamere were in bother but crucially Dan Bourke got the next point. Seir Kieran got two more points but each time Ballinamere responded and it left the losers needing a goal – they got a few dangerous balls in but the Ballinamere defence dealt capably with them and they held on.

On the day, Chris McDnald, Ross Ravenhill, Ciaran Bourke, Dan Bourke, Brian Duignan and Joe Maher were best for Ballinamere while Sean Coughlan, John Coughlan, Conor Dooley, Adrian Hynes, Tom Dooley, Kevin Dunne, James Mulrooney and Joe Bergin had good spells for Seir Kieran.



MATCH ANALYSIS



MAN OF THE MATCH

Dan Bourke (Ballinamere): A choice between Ballinamere's Joe Maher and Dan Bourke. Maher had a great first half for Ballinamere, scoring four points. He continued to win ball and display impressive physicality in the second half but his finishing was off as he missed chances that would have made things a bit easier for Ballinamere. Dan Bourke is the choice. He put in a very solid shift at midfield, doing the simple thing efficiently and getting four crucial points.



THE SCORERS

Ballinamere: Brian Duignan 0-7 (6f), Dan Bourke and Joe Maher 0-4 each, John Murphy and Kevin McDermott 0-2 each, Ross Ravenhill and Sean Duignan 0-1 each.

Seir Kieran: Joe Bergin 0-5 (4f), Darragh Guinan 1-0, Tom Dooley 0-3, Kevin Dunne, James Mulrooney and Adrian Hynes 0-2 each, Shane Ryan 0-1.



THE TEAMS

BALLINAMERE: Mark Troy; David Magner, Chris McDonald, Luke Nolan; Ross Ravenhill, Ciaran Burke, Sam Bourke; Cormac Spollen, Dan Bourke; Brian Duignan, Mike O'Brien, Sean Duignan; John Murphy, Joe Maher, Kevin McDermott. Subs – Ronan Cleary for Nolan, inj. (22m), James Scully for Sean Duignan (54m),

SEIR KIERAN: Peadar Murphy; Donal Coughlan, Sean Coughlan, Michael Gilligan; John Coughlan, Conor Dooley, Kieran Connors; Pat Gilligan, Adrian Hynes; Barry Kealy, Tom Dooley, Shaun Dunne; James Mulrooney, Kevin Dunne, Joe Bergin. Sub – Stephen Gilligan for Gilligan (21m), Shane Ryan for Hynes (43m), Darragh Guinan for Shaun Dunne (48m), Christopher Connors for Kealey (61m),

Referee Joey Deehan (Clara).



REFEREE WATCH

Joey Deehan is one of the best hurling referees in the county and he had a good game, though it wasn't perfect. A couple of strokes didn't get the cards that they could have while he didn't give Brian Duignan what looked to be a fairly clearcut free at one crucial stage in the second half, giving Seir Kieran a softer one out moments later. Overall, however, he was fair and he once again displayed a great understanding of hurling.



TALKING POINT

Ballinamere are desperately trying to get up to the next level. They have a lot of talent but the evidence from this game suggests that they have a good bit to go before they join the true championship contenders – however, they do have th scope to improve significantly.



VENUE WATCH

St Brendan's Park was in fine condition on a lovely Summer's evening and as usual, Birr had plenty of stewards, hosting the double bill very professionally.



STATISTICS

Wides: Ballinamere – 9 (5 in first half); Seir Kieran – 12 (8 in first half).

Yellow cards: Ballinamere – 1 (Chris McDonald); Seir Kieran – 0.

Black cards: 0.

Red cards: 0.