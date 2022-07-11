Search

11 Jul 2022

ONLINE SURVEY: Accessible Offaly working to identify barriers for disabled people

11 Jul 2022 4:33 PM

Offaly Disability Equality Network  (ODEN) is a network of disabled people, disability and educational services, public services, NGOs and business and arts communities in Offaly. ODEN is working to identify barriers and campaigning for better accessibility and inclusion for disabled people in Offaly.

The Accessible Offaly Survey is asking disabled people and people with long term conditions who live in Offaly to tell them about your experience of access and being part of the community in Offaly. The survey is now open and will be open for the month of July 2022.

The survey results will be published in a report and will inform their work and campaigns over the next 2 years.

Your response to the survey is anonymous and only for Offaly Disability Equality Network.
Your responses will not be shared with anyone else.
The survey should take about 8 - 10 minutes to complete.
You can access the survey by visiting this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6KT7FHF

Some people may need help to complete the survey. Some people communicate differently.  If needed, please support a family member or person you support to complete the survey. This easy-to-read survey was checked by members of the Rehabcare Canal View Advocacy Committee and Muiriosa Advocacy Committee, Tullamore. People on the checking panel told us we need to make sure that people's voices are heard.
The ODEN Accessible Offaly Project is funded by Offaly County Council through the Disability Participation and Awareness Fund 2021.

