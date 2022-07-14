Lucky winner picks up huge winning cheque in Offaly soccer club's draw

Michael Connolly receiving his prize.
The lucky winner has picked up his huge winning cheque in an Offaly soccer club's fundraising draw.
Mucklagh Schoolboys/Girls Soccer Club held their Super win a car or cash draw on Friday, June 24th in Kelly’s Roadhouse, Mucklagh.
Michael Connolly from Belmont, Co Offaly was the worthy winner. The delighted Connolly family collected a cheque for €30,000 at Colton Motors, Tullamore on Saturday, June 25.
The club committee enjoyed some time with the Connolly family and wish them well for the future. The committee wish to thank Colton Motors for their wonderful support throughout this fundraiser, along with all in the business community and everyone who supported the draw.
