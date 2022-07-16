Ferbane salvage a draw with injury time points

FERBANE 0-13

CAPPINCUR 1-10

FERBANE got out of jail with three points in injury time to salvage a draw with Cappincur after an exciting opening round game in the Offaly senior football championship in Clara on Friday evening.

Cappincur put in up to their more vaunted opponents and led for most of the game but just when it looked like they might be about to pull off a famous win, Ferbane lifted themselves and managed to pick off three injury time points to earn a share of the spoils.

It was a great effort by Cappincur who were well up for the game and their game plan worked for most of the game as they stifled Ferbane and when they broke themselves they picked off some fine scores,

Ferbane sttruggled to make an impact, in the first half in particular, but their performance did improve in the second half and they hauled themselves back into the contest. Having levelled midway through the half, it looked like they might then go on to win it, but Cappincur found second wind and bounced back to take the lead again and when they went three clear with just two minutes left on the clock, they had put themselves in prime position but they were unable to hold out as Ferbane put in a big finish to level.

Cappincur were up for the game from the start and two early points gave them the confidence they needed to kick on. A 16th minute goal from Peter Norris put them in a strong position and they led by 1-4 to 0-3 at half time.

Ferbane were more potent in the second half and had reduced the gap to the minimum seven minutes after the restart. They eventually levelled half way through but Cappincur pushed on again and regained the lead before that late Ferbane flourish left the contest level.

Cappincur were very well organised throughout and they frustrated Ferbane a lot, particularly in the first half. They defended strongly in numbers and never let Ferbane settle on the ball with the result that Ferbane found it vey difficult to score.

Too often Ferbane were going down blind alleys as the Cappincur defence shepherded them away from goals and they made some great block downs on occasion when Ferbane did try to shoot. Ferbane didn't help their cause by being slow in the build up but Cappincur played a role in that as well.

After the break, Ferbane tried to be a bit more direct and got ball in quicker to the forward line and that paid more dividend. The Cappincur defence continued to work hard and held out well until those closing minutes when Ferbane attacked strongly and won a couple of frees which led to the equaliser.

Cappincur will take great heart from this display and know that if they can repeat this kind of performance the next time out against Shamrocks, they could be in a position to seal a place in the quarter finals before their final group game.

They worked very hard in defence where full back Brion Carroll and half backs David Carroll and Sean Flynn stood out. Bill Carroll did well around the middle of the field where Gerard Treacy also proved to be a good link man. In attack Kevin Minnock, Peter Daly and Brian Norris all made an impact.

Ferbane often put themselves under pressure with their short kick outs but Conor Butler, Michael Wren and Shane Nally worked very hard in defence. Kevin Nugent was hobbling for most of the second half but still kicked two fine points, the only Ferbane player to score more than once from play. Kieran McManus also won some good ball around the middle of the field. Leon Fox started in attack before switching to defence after the break and the captain led by example in the late comeback. Joe Maher and Cathal Flynn also had some good moments.

Peter Daly ended a good move with the opening point in the third minute and he added a second from a free. Shane Nally opened Ferbane's account from a free after seven minutes but David Carroll made a good catch from the kick out and his long ball found Peter Daly, who transferred to Sean Courtney and he pointed. Joe Maher pulled another back from a Ferbane free.

After 16 minutes Cappincur struck for the game's only goal. Brian Norris did a lot of the good work with a sniping run before offloading to Peter Norris and he fired low to the net. When Kevin Minnock added another point after a good move they were five clear after 23 minutes. Ferbane finally got their first score from play in the 26th minute when Ronan Maguire found the target but they trailed by 1-4 to 0-3 at half time.

Ferbane made a much better start to the second half and almost got an early goal when Ronan Maguire dispossessed goalkeeper Kevin Browne but his effort at goal was blocked by a defender. Shane Nally did point a free and Kevin Nugent kicked a good point to get them going. Bill Carroll replied with a lovely point for Cappincur, selling a lovely dummy before kicking over.

Joe Maher reduced the gap to one with points from play and a free but he missed a chance to level from another free.Cappincur had a great chance of a goal when Peter Daly made a great catch from a kick out and played in Kevin Minnock racing through the middle but he blazed the ball over the bar when he probably should have netted.

Points from Shane Nally (free) and Leon Fox brought the sides level but almost straight away Cappincur regained the lead when Bill Carroll kicked a good point from the right. Kevin Minnock intercepted a kick out to add another as they regained their advantage. Kevin Nugent kicked another long range effort for Ferbane but frees from Ger Treacy and Peter Daly left Cappincur a goal clear going into injury time. Paddy Clancy pulled one back before Joe Maher added two late frees to level, one of which led to a black card for Sean Flynn. Ferbane had one late attack but appropriately good Cappincur defence led to the ball being lost and the final whistle sounded with the spoils shared.

MATCH ANALYSIS



THE TEAMS

FERBANE: Adam Nugent; Michael Wren, Conor Butler, Stephen Wren; Jack Egan, Shane Nally, Adam Reams; Kevin Nugent, Kieran McManus; Cathal Flynn, Leon Fox, David Nally; Paddy Clancy, Joe Maher, Ronan Maguire. Subs. Jack Clancy (for Stephen Wren, half time), Bernard Corcoran (for Jack Egan, 53 mins).

CAPPINCUR: Kevin Browne; Thomas Leavy, Brion Carroll, Diarmuid Carroll; David Carroll, Sean Flynn, Hubert Healion; Bill Carroll, Peter Daly; Peter Norris, Brian Norris, Ciaran Farrell; Kevin Minnock, Gerard Treacy, Sean Courtney. Subs. P.J. Daly (for Diarmuid Carroll, 36 mins), Sean Graham (for Peter Norris, 46 mins), Hugh Treacy (for Hubert Healion, 48 mins), Enda Ravenhill (for Kevin Minnock, 62 mins).

REFEREE: Chris Dwyer.



MAN OF THE MATCH

There were solid if not outstanding displays on both sides but the vote goes to Cappincur midfielder Bill Carroll. He won some fine ball in midfield, his workrate was excellent and he kicked two crucial second half points.



MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Cappincur had a great chance of a second goal 11 minutes into the second half which could have put the game out of Ferbane's reach. Peter Daly made a fine catch in midfield from a kick out and his pass found Kevin Minnock who raced through the heart of the Ferbane defence. He had the goal at his mercy but somehow blazed the ball over rather than under the bar.



REFEREE WATCH

Referee Chris Dwyer had a solid game. He was consistent in his rulings and clear and concise in his decision making. He did let some things go on both sides but he was able to maintain his authority and while both sides might have argued the toss on some decisions, on the whole he got most decisions correct.



TALKING POINT

Ferbane went into the game was favourites but they never managed to lead at any stage in the contest and were relieved to get out of it with a draw. They really struggled to make an impact in the first half and their first score from play didn't come until the 26th minute. They did improve in the second half but having got level midway through the half, they didn't kick on and found themselves three points down going into injury time but showed a lot of character to draw level from there.



WHAT’S NEXT

Cappincur take on Shamrocks in their next game while Ferbane have a tough encounter next up when they face champions Tullamore.



VENUE WATCH

Everything was very well organised at the Clara venue on a lovely evening. The pitch was in very good order and parking and stewarding were very well marshalled.



STATISTICS

Wides; Ferbane 10 (4 in first half) Cappincur 5 (3 in first half)

Yellow Cards: Ferbane 1 (Jack Clancy) Cappincur 2 (Sean Graham, Ciaran Farrell)

Black Cards: Ferbane 0 Cappincur 1 (Sean Flynn)

Red Cards: None.



THE SCORERS

Ferbane: Joe Maher (0-5, 0-4 frees), Shane Nally (0-3, all frees), Kevin Nugent (0-2), Ronan Maguire, Leon Fox, Paddy Clancy (0-1 each).

Cappincur; Peter Daly (0-2 frees) and Kevin Minnock (0-3 each), Peter Norris (1-0), Bill Carroll (0-2), Sean Courtney and Gerard Treacy (free) (0-1 each).