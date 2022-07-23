14 man St Rynagh's continue on winning ways with routine win

St Rynagh’s continued their four in row quest with an eight-point victory over Clodiagh Gaels at Bord Na Mona O’Connor Park on Saturday evening. In a game that certainly won’t be remembered for its quality, an eight-minute second half period that saw the county champions shoot five points on the trot ultimately pushed them over the line as they easily dispatched a poor Clodiagh Gaels challenge to make it two wins from two.



Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship group 2



St Rynagh’s 0-17

Clodiagh Gaels 0-09



The county champions will have plenty to improve on, however they never really got out of third gear and when their backs were against the wall after Stephen Wynne’s sending off, they upped the ante, and in the end it was a comprehensive victory.

St Rynagh’s were quick out of the blocks and they opened proceedings with a long range effort from Paul Quirke, his first of three first half points.

Scores were hard come by in the opening half, leading to a particularly scrappy game of hurling with both sides struggling to impose themselves on the game.

St Rynagh’s did have a half decent goal chance when Garry Conneely raced through on goal, but the angle was too tight and Kieran Coonan was quick off his line to deny the Rynagh’s forward.

Clodaigh Gaels opened their account 10 minutes in when Sean Brady split the posts from distance and David Buckley equalised soon after with an excellent score over his shoulder.

However, St Rynagh’s were quick to respond and they hit two unanswered points through Joseph O’Connor and Matthew Maloney.

Perhaps, the score of the game came 21 minutes in when Joey Keenaghan received a short puck out from Coonan well inside his own half. His monstrous effort floated just over the bar to reduce the deficit once again to the minimum.

However, the yellow and blue responded accordingly once again and two Paul Quirke points pushed their lead out to three.

Liam Langton and Aidan Treacy traded two points each in the closing stages of the first half and Paul Quirke finished off the first half scoring to give St Rynagh’s a four-point lead at the half time break.

The second half was much the same as the first with the quality of hurling severely lacking.

Aidan Treacy’s free pushed the St Rynagh’s lead out to five as they looked to improve on an out-of-sorts first half performance.

Five minutes into the second half, Clodiagh Gaels were awarded a penalty when Liam Langton was dragged down inside the small rectangle by Simon Og Lyons. Langton took the penalty himself, but his low driven shot was brilliantly saved by Conor Clancy.

St Rynagh’s were dealt a major blow when Stephen Wynne received a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident involving himself and Conor Langton. He appeared to strike Langton and linesman Jackie Longworth was quick to alert referee Shane Guinan to the incident who subsequently sent Wynne off.

Clodiagh Gaels playing with an extra man, had a major advantage but they showed little to no composure in front of goals hitting five wides inside the first 15 minutes of the second half and dropping numerous balls short.

Aidan Treacy had a second goal chance for the blue and yellow 38 minutes in when he bounded down on goal, but he was unable to keep his shot down as he drilled over.

Diarmuid Walsh did manage a rare score for Clodiagh Gaels in the second half, but St Rynagh’s just seemed to find an extra gear after the sending off and they pushed on.

Stephen Quirke started a seven-minute onslaught where St Rynagh’s hit five in a row. Paul Quirke, two Aidan Treacy frees and a brilliant long-range effort from full back Conor Hernon pushed them eight points clear with seven minutes left on the clock.

Joey Keenaghan and Dylan Hyland briefly reduced the deficit but it was too little too late for Clodiagh Gaels as the county champions ran out winners by eight points in the end.



The scorers

St Rynagh's: Aidan Treacy 0-7 (0-4F), Paul Quirke 0-5, Conor Hernon, Matthew Maloney, Joseph O’Connor, Garry Conneely, Stephen Quirke all 0-1 each.

Clodiagh Gaels: Liam Langton 0-3 (0-3F), Cathal Brady 0-2 (0-1 ‘65’), Joey Keenaghan 0-2, Dylan Hyland and Cathal Curran 0-1 each.



TEAMS:

St Rynagh’s: Conor Clancy; Stephen Wynne, Conor Hernon, Simon Og Lyons; Matthew Maloney, Pat Camon, Dermott Shortt; Ben Conneely, Paul Quirke; Aidan Treacy, Joseph O’Connor, Garry Conneely; Aaron Kenny, Gary Kelly, Ronan Hughes. Subs: Stephen Quirke for Ronan Hughes (12), Brian Rigney for Aaron Kenny (50), Aaron Kenny for Paul Quirke (59)

Clodiagh Gaels: Kieran Coonan; Peter Walsh, Aaron Flanagan, Dylan Hyland; Ruairi Dunne, Clint Horan, Cathal Brady; David Buckley, Sean Brady; Diarmuid Walsh, Joey Keenaghan, Conor Langton; Cathal Curran, Liam Langton, Sean Rattigan.

Referee – Shane Guinan (Drumcullen).