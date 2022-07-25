Laois/ Offaly based Minister leads organic trade mission in Germany

A high-level trade mission to Germany, to promote the sale of Irish organic foods, is being led this week by Senator Pippa Hackett, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

The trade fair for organic produce; where Bord Bia hosts the Origin Green Ireland stand. Biofach will take place in Nuremburg, from July 26 to 29.

Biofach is a unique gathering of organic producers, farmers, educators, retailers, and policymakers and those that recognise the long-term viability and value proposition of organic production. During the trade mission, the Minister will support Irish organic food companies as they meet with international buyers. The Minister highlighted the export the export opportunities that exist for organic beef and lamb, but also noted that organic seafood exports from Ireland were valued at €98m in 2021 and were an excellent example of the potential for developing a market for a quality organic product.

In advance of departing for the trade mission, the Minister stated “The German organic market is the largest in Europe in terms of value and was worth €15.9 billion in 2021. I am delighted to be travelling to Germany to help to secure a viable future for organic farming in Ireland by developing market opportunities for Irish organic produce. Organic produce will continue to expand its appeal to consumers who are increasingly conscious of their own impact on the environment and who wish to support sustainability in the farm to fork journey.”

The Minister outlined the Government’s commitment to increase Ireland’s organic land area to 7.5% over the lifetime of the next Common Agricultural Policy. The area of land farmed organically in Germany increased by 40% in the five year period to 2021 and during the trade mission the Minister will meet with key government and industry officials to gain from their experience in expanding organic farming. Minister Hackett said “In Ireland, we have underpinned our long-term commitment to the sector by proposing an indicative allocation of €256 million under the new CAP Strategic Plan for the period 2023 to 2027. This is a significant five-fold increase in funding for the sector compared to the previous CAP period. Last week I announced proposed significantly enhanced payment rates for farmers and I encourage all farmers to give serious consideration to the benefits of organic farming. My visit to Germany this week is to help ensure that there are market opportunities for the expanding range of Irish organic output”.

Michael Murphy, Bord Bia CEO, will also take part in the Trade Mission, demonstrating Bord Bia’s commitment to the growth of the sector. In advance of attending the Biofach conference, Mr Murphy said: “Bord Bia continues to raise our investment in activities to support the development of the Irish organic sector, with a particular focus on market activation and insight projects. In the autumn, Bord Bia will present the results of a comprehensive market overview of the organic markets in Sweden and Finland, which will map out route-to-market opportunities for Irish organic exporters. This follows from an investment in a similar study focusing on the German market in 2021. In conjunction with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, in October Bord Bia will celebrate the achievements of the Irish organic sector at the National Organic Awards. Entries open on July 29th and I invite all interested Irish organic growers, producers, and manufacturers to enter.”

In addition to BIOFACH exhibition, the Minister will visit organic farms in advance of travelling to Munich on Wednesday for meetings with retailers, processors and the food service industry representatives to promote Irish organic food.