Popular Offaly festival returns this bank holiday weekend

The Daingean Homecoming Festival takes place this weekend
THE much-loved Daingean Homecoming Festival is back this year taking place on the August Bank Holiday weekend.This year's festival has a great line up of activities and events for all ages including a Film Night, Dog Show, Music and Dance Workshop, Biodiversity Workshop, Artisan Market, Art gallery and exhibition, live music and mini maroons Festival parade - plus more!
Full details on the festival schedule can be found on the Daingean Festival Facebook Page.
