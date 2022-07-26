Charity auction for special piece of horse racing memorabilia organised by Offaly man

A really special piece of memorabilia will go up for auction at Shelbourne Park on Saturday, July 30th to coincide with final of the Boylesports Champion Stakes.

A framed replica set of silks, identical to those worn by Cheltenham Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard and Champion Hurdle winner Honeysuckle autographed by Rachael Blackmore, Henry De Bromhead and their respective grooms John Ferguson and Colman Comerford will be auctioned with all proceeds going to a truly worthwhile cause.

New mother Darlene Lynch was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer called choriocarcinoma just seven weeks after the birth of her first child. She continues to receive treatment and all monies raised by the sales of the silks will go towards Darlene’s treatment.

Over the years, greyhound folk have time and again demonstrated their wonderful generosity and it’s time to do so once again. You can obviously bid on the night but anyone that can’t be present can make a bid with the event organizer and the man who sourced the colours Vinny Grennan on 086/8766040 – Darlene is a family friend of Rhode man Vinny Grennan.

Bids and donations can be made on:https://gofund.me/a063e371