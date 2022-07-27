Symbolic Phoenix makes welcome return to street in Offaly

The symbolic Phoenix has made a welcome return to the streets of Tullamore and is currently sitting atop poles along William Street with its brackets holding colourful and flourishing hanging baskets.

The mythical birds are sponsored by Brian Cloonan of Cloonan’s Hardware who also sponsors the hanging baskets on the street.

''I sponsored the brackets a number of years ago for William Street, but they weren’t up due to Covid and then during the road works they were damaged,'' said Brian who is now hoping that other streets in the town will follow suit.

The current ornate and attractive sculptured birds were made by Andrew Dooley of Dooley’s Iron Works in Killeigh.

According to Brian, Andrew Dooley uses a laser to cut out the shapes and people can give him any picture and he will be able to copy it.

The birds are surrounded by gold and red colours symbolising the flames from which the Phoenix arose. The bird is the symbol of renewal, rebirth, immortality and resurrection.

It features on the town's coat of arms and is a fitting symbol for Tullamore as it commemorates the rebuilding of the town after it was mostly destroyed by fire following a devastating hot air balloon accident in 1785.