Variety of sports events to feature at Offaly festival

A swim gala will take place at Birr Leisure Centre on August 3rd
SPORTS events have always featured as part of the programme for Birr Vintage Week and this year is no different with a variety of different event lined up over the course of the week.
This is a flavour of what is on offer around Birr in the next week.
Birr Athletics Club 5k Run/Walk/Jog
Friday July 29th at Birr Rugby Club at 7.30pm
Round 8 of the Offaly Road Race Series. Registration at Birr Rugby Club 6pm or online www.popupraces.ie
Festival Of Hurling
Saturday July 30th at Birr GAA grounds from 10am-3pm.
St Brendan’s Park will play host to a ‘Festival of Hurling’ with teams facing off at U-7, U-9 and U-11 level in a variety of tournament games. Drop in and see our stars of the future in green and red.
Entry | Free
Inaugural Vintage Cup
Saturday July 30th & Sunday July 31st at Birr Golf Club
Birr Golf Club presents a brand-new 18-Hole Open Stableford Competition. Open to Ladies and Gents. Category prizes with vintage attire encouraged. €10 for members, €25 for visitors. Booking - info@birrgolfclub.ie or (057) 91 20082.
Mixed Tag Rugby Tournament
Saturday July 30th at Birr Rugby Club at 2pm.
Get your team together for a great day of fun, excitement and rugby! Each team can have up to 10 players with a minimum of three female players. Free BBQ after for all players.
€100 per team. 10 players per team. Age 16+
Family Fun Day
Saturday July 30th at Birr Town FC at 2pm.
Games and BBQ followed by our underage medal presentation and Birr Town FC Veterans vs Highfield United Veterans.
Free
Swim Gala
Wednesday August 3rd at Birr Leisure Centre from 1.30pm-3.30pm.
For ages 7+: 1.30pm-2.30pm.
Free Public Swim: 2.30pm-3.30pm.
Children under 8 must be accompanied by an adult. (Registration from 1.15pm)
Vintage Tennis Tournament
Friday August 5th at Wilmer Tennis Club at 7pm.
Prizes for Best Dressed Lady and Gent on the night.
