Driver travelling at crazy speed on motorway among hundreds caught speeding during Bank Holiday Monday Garda operation

Hundreds of drivers nationwide are due to receive fines after being caught speeding during a Garda operation.

Over 100,000 vehicles were monitored on Irish roads yesterday (Monday August 1) by An Garda Síochána's road safety partners, GoSafe, which detected a total of 484 drivers travelling at excess speeds.

A vehicle travelling 167km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N20 at Ballymartin, Blarney, Co Cork and another travelling 188km/h on the M8 in North Kilworth in Cork were among the highest speeds detected.

It comes as Gardaí confirm a total of 96 families have lost loved ones on Irish roads so far this year.

Yesterday, our Road Safety Partners GoSafe monitored over 104,922 vehicles across the road network. 484 drivers were detected for speeding and will be issued with Fixed Charge Notices.



In a social media post published today (August 2), Gardaí stated, "A single life lost on our roads is too many. [Ninety six] deaths on Irish roads this year so far is a large increase on 2021 statistics at this time. The World Health Organisation has estimated that a 5% reduction in average speed could see a 30% reduction in fatal collisions."

Drivers caught speeding during yesterday's operation will be issued with Fixed Charge Notices.

The full list of highest speeds detected is available here.