IRELAND WEATHER FORECAST: Big change coming in the weather this week with Met Eireann forecasting return of high pressure

There is a big change coming in the weather later this week with Met Eireann forecasting a return of high pressure.

After some miserable weather following the glorious hot weather that hit the country in July, temperatures potentially reaching into the 20s again later this week.

According to the latest weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann, high pressure will gradually build over the country for the end of this week and over the weekend. There will be a good deal of dry weather overall with temperatures gradually increasing into the high teens.

Here is the full weather forecast from Met Eireann for the coming days

Weather forecast for Wednesday

A band of scattered showers over the east of the country will clear away through early afternoon, while further isolated heavy showers will extend from the west. Becoming cloudier in the west and southwest too, however there will be good sunny spells between the showers elsewhere. Highest temperatures of 16 to 21 degrees, warmest in the east, in light to moderate west to northwest winds.

Isolated heavy showers will continue to feed in from the northwest tonight, most notably in Connacht and Ulster. Many areas will become dry by morning as showers gradually die out. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

Weather forecast for Thursday

Tomorrow will be dry with good sunny spells in many areas with just isolated showers, mainly in the northwest. Feeling fresher than of late, in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds, with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees.

Showers will continue in Connacht and Ulster overnight, heaviest and most frequent in the north. Elsewhere will be largely dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in a light westerly breeze.

Weather forecast for Friday

A good deal of dry weather overall on Friday with some sunshine breaking through and scattered showers, most frequent in the north and west. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees in a light to moderate northwest breeze.

Dry for many with clear spells on Friday night, though patchy light rain and drizzle will affect western and northern coastal areas at times. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in a light westerly breeze.

Weather forecast for Saturday

Saturday will be dry in many areas with sunny spells and a few light showers. It will be somewhat cloudier in Ulster and Connacht with the chance of patchy light rain and drizzle near coasts there. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in light to moderate west to northwest winds.

Weather forecast for Sunday

Another mainly dry and bright day with the chance of just isolated light showers in the west and north. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in a light breeze.

According to Met Eireann, high pressure will remain dominant for the early part of next week, bringing largely dry conditions with more in the way of sunshine. Temperatures will climb slightly into the high teens or low twenties.