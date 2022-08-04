Lorrha Parish cycle road trip launched

A GREAT crowd turned out for the launch of the Lorrha Parish Cycling Road Trip which was launched on Sunday week last from outside the Community Hall/Sceál in the village.

Councillor Michael O’Meara welcomed all the cyclists, and said he was delighted to see so many turn up. He thanked Neilus O’Meara who was the brainchild behind this event and for seeing it through and bringing it to fruition.

Councillor O’Meara went on to welcome and to congratulate local young man Sean Molloy, who participated and performed very well recently in the Ras cycling race. Sean is a dedicated cyclist who covers huge mileage every day. He also welcomed Borrisokane man John Caulfield who has participated in no less than five Ras events in recent years.

The Lorrha Parish Cycling Road Trip is not meant to be a race, merely a leisurely 46 km trip around the parish. Anyone can cycle, or even walk, the loop trip and Neilus O’Meara, the man behind the venture, is keen to point out that people can spend a day, a few hours or even shorter time on the trip, they can drop out of the route and just do some of it if they wish and go at their own pace.

Cyclists follow the little blue bicycle signs dotted around the looped route and they can bring a picnic and stop off and explore some of the historical sites such as Lackeen Castle or Redwood Castle. The lovely fauna of Redwood bog can also be explored and people can cycle over to Portumna Bridge and around by Munster Harbour too. There’s plenty to view and explore along the way.

“It’s something different,” said Neilus “and all in the parish of Lorrha and people can call into the shop/community centre on their way and avail of refreshments while they are there too,” he said. Nelius urges people to pick up a leaflet in the Sceál Shop/Community Hall in Lorrha which has a well detailed map of the route. He also said he would like to thank Sceál for running with the idea and having the leaflets printed.