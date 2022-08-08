Search

08 Aug 2022

Shannonbridge GAA appeal loss of points for not fulfilling championship fixture

Shannonbridge GAA appeal loss of points for not fulfilling championship fixture

Shannonbridge are appealing the loss of IFC points to Ferbane.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

08 Aug 2022 1:33 PM

SHANNONBRIDGE GAA Club have lodged an appeal after losing the points for not fulfilling a recent Intermediate Football Championship fixture.

Shannonbridge did not play their Group 2 game against neighbours, Ferbane, citing an outbreak of Covid in their camp.

As expected the Offaly GAA Competitions Control Committee awarded the points to Ferbane when they adjudicated on the matter last week.

And as expected, Shannonbridge have availed of their right of appeal and will take their case to the Offaly GAA Hearings Committee this Thursday evening.

It remains to be seen, however, if Shannonbridge can win their appeal. They will have to show that the Competitions Control Committee misapplied a rule to win while postponements were not granted for Covid issues when the pandemic was at its peak in the 2020 and 2021 seasons and teams who couldn't play because of cases had to concede walkovers.

The final round of group games is down for decision this Sunday with Shannonbridge fixed to play Daingean. If Shannonbridge win their appeal, however, these games may have to be refixed as it is policy to play the final round of games together at the one time on the same day.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media