Offaly Foroige members attend Youth Leadership conference

250 teenagers from around the world gathered in Kildare for Foróige’s Leadership for Life Youth Conference. The conference, which was launched on Tuesday of last week on the grounds of NUI Maynooth, brings together young people from the USA, Ukraine, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, South Africa and Ireland to learn how to become leaders in their own lives.

During the week-long conference the teens learn crucial life skills such as empathy, decision making, communication skills, critical thinking and team-work.

Barbara Daly, Co. Offaly, Chairperson of Foróige, said “Young people are playing a greater role than ever before in highlighting the issues that really matter and youth activism and community action are central pillars of our Leadership programme. I’m always in awe of what young people can achieve when given the opportunity.”

When opening the event Eoghan Flood, 18 from Truagh Foróige Club, Co. Monaghan said “I’m so excited to be continuing my leadership journey! I have learnt so much from this programme so far and feel so privileged to be here again this week.”

As part of the week-long conference, the delegates met inspirational guest speakers including:

Yemi Adenuga, the first black woman to be elected as a public representative in Ireland. Yemi is an outspoken anti-racism advocate and campaigner.

Professor Mark Brennan, the UNESCO Chair for Rural Community, Leadership and Youth Development at Pennsylvania State University.

Jordan Lee, professional high jump athlete on the Irish Paralympic team.

When asked about speaking at this year’s event Yemi Adenuga commented, “As a woman who is very passionate about building women and young people, I am always thankful for every opportunity to inspire, empower and impact the youth so their future can be brighter and their lives better than ours.”

Jordan Lee explained how important it is for young people to learn from each other. “My story is one of resilience, perseverance and determination. I’m looking forward to speaking to these young leaders and give them a detailed insight into my life story and what I’ve learnt from my experiences to help people learn to thrive in perceived difficult circumstances and be able to achieve their goals”

Professor Mark Brennan stated “I’m very excited and honoured to have been invited to be part of the Foróige leadership conference. After a few years away during Covid, it’ll be amazing to see young people back where they belong: Being active leaders for positive social change.”