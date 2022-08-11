Toxic algal bloom detected on Lough Derg

Pictured above is the algal bloom, which is easily identified and floats on the water
Anyone visiting the scenic waters of Lough Derg during the current spell of good weather has been advised to be on the lookout for dangerous algal bloom.
Tipperary County Council are advising the public to exercise caution at Lough Derg following the discovery of the blue-green algae bloom which can produce harmful toxins.
It is easily recognisable with a bright pea-green paint colour and resembles a scum, on or close to the shoreline and contact with the algal bloom can cause a nasty skin irritation.
All animals, but especially dogs, must be kept away from any affected area. Ensure animals have an alternative source of drinking water.
Contact the Environment & Climate Action Section, of Tipperary County Council at 0818 06 5000, if you have any concerns.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.