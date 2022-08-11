Search

11 Aug 2022

Kearns appointed as Offaly senior football manager

Kevin Corrigan

11 Aug 2022 10:33 PM

KERRY man Liam Kearns has been appointed as the new Offaly senior football manager. His name will be put forward before the September meeting of the Offaly GAA County Board but his appointment will be a formality.

The County Board Management Committee and clubs were informed of his appointment on Thursday evening. His name had been recommended by a committee of County Board chairman, Michael Duignan, secretary, Colm Cummins, treasurer Dervill Dolan, Stephen Darby (Rhode) and Pau Rouse (Tullamore).

Kearns replaces Mayo man John Maughan who stepped down this year after four years in charge. His apppointment ends a trawl for a manager that really began after the County Board's preferred candidate Tomas O'Se withdrew after getting promotion to principal of the school he teaches in.

Kearns has been around the block in county management. He has managed Laois, Tipperary and Limerick while he was a coach with Roscommon.

A retired garda and a former player with the Austin Stacks club in Tralee, he won an All-Ireland Minor Football Championship medal with Kerry in 1980. His biggest achievement as manager was bringing Tipperary to the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final in 2016, where they lost to Mayo.

He will be bringing his own stength and conditioning coach while local selectors will be announced in the coming few days.

Meanwhile the search is continuing for a new Offaly senior hurling manager. A committee of the County Board chairman, secretary and treasurer along with former players Rory Hanniffy (Birr) and Brendan Murphy (Ballyskenach) are searching for a replacement for Michael Fennelly. There has been speculation today linking Tipperary duo Liam Sheedy and Eamon O'Shea with the vacancy but it is understood that no management has been finalised yet.

