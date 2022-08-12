Several fire crews deal with fire at barn in Slieve Bloom Mountains

Credit: Laois Fire and Rescue
Fire crews from across Laois attended a large fire in the Slieve Blooms on Thursday.
The crews from Mountrath, Mountmellick, Durrow, Portlaoise and in neighbouring Roscrea attended the large blaze at the hay barn and yard in the Slieve Blooms.
In already sweltering conditions, the crews battling the blaze were kept well hydrated with crates of bottled water made available.
