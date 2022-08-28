Draws made for semi-finals of Offaly football championships

Rhode and Edenderry are in opposing SFC semi-finals
THE draws have been made for the semi-finals of the Offaly football championships. They were made in O'Connor Park on Sunday evening after Edenderry's win over Shamrocks in the Senior Football Championship quarter-final.
The draws are:
Senior football
Rhode v Ferbane; Tullamore v Edenderry.
Senior “B” football
Bracknagh v Walsh Island; Clonbullogue v Tubber.
Intermediate football
Ballycommon v Tulamore; Raheen v St Brigid's.
Junior football
Ballinagar v Edenderry; Kilcormac-Killoughey v Rhode.
It was a big weekend for the Offaly football championships with quarter-finals taking place in Senior, Senior “B”, Intermediate and Junior Football.
In each championship, the top team in the groups had qualified for the semi-finals and they were seeded apart: Tullamore and Rhode in senior football; Bracknagh and Clonbullogue in senior “B” football; Ballycommon and Raheen in intermediate and Ballinagar and Kilcormac-Killoughey in junior.
In the senior quarter-finals, Ferbane came back from the dead to beat Clara, 2-16 to 2-15 on Saturday while Edenderry did just enough to beat Shamrocks, 1-13 to 0-12. Cappincur were relegated by Durrow on Saturday evening, 1-18 to 4-8.
Tubber had a good 1-16 to 1-7 win over Gracefield in senior “B” football on Saturday while Walsh Island rallied in the closing quarter to beat Ballycumber, 2-18 to 1-18 on Sunday. St Rynagh's retained their status in the relegation play off, beating Erin Rovers, 3-11 to 1-12 in a tempestuous game.
In intermediate football, Tullamore beat Daingean, 1-13 to 0-14 while St Brigid's got the better of a very wasteful Ferbane, 0-10 to 1-6 in the quarter-finals. Shannonbridge beat Clodiagh Gaels in the relegation play off.
In junior football, Edenderry had a big 3-14 to 0-4 win over Tullamore in one quarter-final while Rhode got the better of Kilclonfert, 1-11 to 0-5. Durrow were relegated after losing heavily to Doon, 3-16 to 0-13.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.