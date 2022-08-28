Search

28 Aug 2022

Draws made for semi-finals of Offaly football championships

Draws made for Offaly football championship semi-finals

Rhode and Edenderry are in opposing SFC semi-finals

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

28 Aug 2022 7:33 PM

THE draws have been made for the semi-finals of the Offaly football championships. They were made in O'Connor Park on Sunday evening after Edenderry's win over Shamrocks in the Senior Football Championship quarter-final.

The draws are:

Senior football

Rhode v Ferbane; Tullamore v Edenderry.

Senior “B” football

Bracknagh v Walsh Island; Clonbullogue v Tubber.

Intermediate football

Ballycommon v Tulamore; Raheen v St Brigid's.

Junior football

Ballinagar v Edenderry; Kilcormac-Killoughey v Rhode.

It was a big weekend for the Offaly football championships with quarter-finals taking place in Senior, Senior “B”, Intermediate and Junior Football.

In each championship, the top team in the groups had qualified for the semi-finals and they were seeded apart: Tullamore and Rhode in senior football; Bracknagh and Clonbullogue in senior “B” football; Ballycommon and Raheen in intermediate and Ballinagar and Kilcormac-Killoughey in junior.

In the senior quarter-finals, Ferbane came back from the dead to beat Clara, 2-16 to 2-15 on Saturday while Edenderry did just enough to beat Shamrocks, 1-13 to 0-12. Cappincur were relegated by Durrow on Saturday evening, 1-18 to 4-8.

Tubber had a good 1-16 to 1-7 win over Gracefield in senior “B” football on Saturday while Walsh Island rallied in the closing quarter to beat Ballycumber, 2-18 to 1-18 on Sunday. St Rynagh's retained their status in the relegation play off, beating Erin Rovers, 3-11 to 1-12 in a tempestuous game.

In intermediate football, Tullamore beat Daingean, 1-13 to 0-14 while St Brigid's got the better of a very wasteful Ferbane, 0-10 to 1-6 in the quarter-finals. Shannonbridge beat Clodiagh Gaels in the relegation play off.

In junior football, Edenderry had a big 3-14 to 0-4 win over Tullamore in one quarter-final while Rhode got the better of Kilclonfert, 1-11 to 0-5. Durrow were relegated after losing heavily to Doon, 3-16 to 0-13.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media