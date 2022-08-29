Search

29 Aug 2022

Double delight for record breaking young Offaly Formula 4 star

Double delight for young Offaly Motor Racing star with two Formula 4 wins in one weekend

Alex Dunne taking the chequered flag for a record breaking win PIC: fiaformula4.com

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Aug 2022 4:33 PM

A young Offaly motor racing star continues to light up the British Formula 4 Championship.

Clonbullogue teenager Alex Dunne won two races in one weekend at Thruxton to extend his lead in the British Formula 4 Championship. They were his tenth and eleventh wins in British Formula 4 setting a new record for wins in a single season.

Driving for the Hitech GP team, the talented driver won race one on Saturday and race three on Sunday. His team-mate, Oliver Stewart, won race two making it a clean sweep of wins for the team. 

In the first race, starting from pole, he led from start to finish as he drove away from the rest of the field.

In the third race, Alex started on pole but dropped to third after the first corner. However that did not last long as he soon retook the lead with an excellent overtaking move and he was not headed for the rest of the race. 

The two wins move him into a commanding lead in the championship. He now has 382 points with his nearest challenger 106 points adrift on 276.

Previous winners of the British Formula 4 Championship include current Formula 1 driver Lando Norris who won the title with Carlin in 2015.

The next event takes place in 24 days in Silverstone.

