Tullamore's incredible work rate over powers St Patrick's

TULLAMORE'S rude good health was once again demonstrated when they coasted to their third U-20 Football Championship title in a row with a remarkably easy win over St Patrick's in Gracefield on Tuesday evening.

Tullamore Court Hotel U-20 Football Championship final

Tullamore 3-12

St Patrick's 0-5

In control from start to finish, Tullamore's work rate and movement took the breath away at times and their victory was never in the slightest of doubt. They were assisted by the presentation of two gift goals from the Edenderry-Ballyfore outfit in the first half. Those goals, both finished by Luke Egan, made life very easy for Tullamore but in truth, they didn't need any help from the opposition and even if everything had went right for St Patrick's, they could not have won this one.

The goals, however, meant that the title was wrapped up earlier than Tullamore expected and they were able to cruise home. However, they didn't really take the foot off the pedal and the introduction of lively, hungry subs added to St Patrick's misery – the most note worthy of these was Cormac Egan seven minutes into the second half. Back after a long recovery period from a hamstring operation, it took Egan a while to warm into the game but encouragingly, he once again showed blistering pace and his hamstring did not look to be bothering him in the slightest.

Evan Fitzpatrick and Jack Daly also displayed great movement when introduced. Fitzpatrick tapped over two fine points, Daly got one as Tullamore hammered the final nails in St Patrick's coffin.

It wasn't a perfect performance by Tullamore. 3-12 was a return fit to win any game but point taking proved surprisingly problematic for them – with less than fifteen minutes left, Tullamore had scored just three points from play and their attack did not fully ignite despite an avalanche of good ball. Their closing four points improved their points from play statistic but three of those cames from subs, one from a defender, Jay Sheerin,

In a way, it is churlish to pick any holes in Tullamore's performance as their overall display was excellent and their attack did move very well, work with huge honesty – the Tullamore management won't be one bit perturbed at the scoring statistics, especially as they sacrificed Niall Furlong to a more hard working, defensive type role. They just didn't finish that well and it wasn't that they missed that many clearcut chances or had a surplus of wides. That was down at least partly to the St Patrick's defence who worked very hard under almost horrendous pressure after those poor first half goals meant that victory could not be achieved.

There was much to enthuse about with Tullamore's football. Their work rate was tremendous, their ability to turn over ball shone like a beacon in Gracefield, their pace was top drawer. They deprived St Patrick's of hard won ball on so many occasions, time and time again came tearing out of defence like men possessed, support on the shoulder and players breaking free to offer options ahead of them. They were a joy to watch at times and the exuberance with which their young players play football really is a pleasure to watch.

A beleagured St Patrick's just couldn't make headway, no matter what they tried. The man in possession was almost immediately rushed by two or three players, they had no time on the ball and they were completely outclassed.

The game was over as a contest by the 12th minute. Tullamore came flying out of the blocks and had four points on the board by the 12th minute. Three of these came from frees by Harry Plunkett, who once again displayed tremendous accuracy – Plunkett had a quiet first half in general play but was much more influential in the second half. After his third free in the 12th minute, a short kickout by Tom Bergin was intercepted by Michael Fox, who quickly transferred to Luke Egan. Egan showed great composure, taking his time, picking his spot and finishing with supreme confidence for a 1-4 to 0-1 lead.

Three minutes later, Tullamore struck their second goal and again, it was a defensive mess. A Michael Fox free broke, wasn't dealt with and Luke Egan nipped in to make it 2-4 to 0-1. Only a ferocious but fair hit by the hard working Liam Farrell on Luke Egan stopped Tullamore getting in for a third goal but a 2-5 to 0-2 half time lead was more than enough of a cushion for the winners – both St Patrick's points came from Cian Murphy frees and that says everything about the defensive brilliance of Tullamore.

A well finished goal from the excellent Luke Bourke two minutes into the second half extended Tullamore's lead to 3-7 to 0-3 and ensured that the second half was a non event. St Patrick's tried hard without ever threatening a fight back and Tullamore outscored them by six points to two for the easiest of wins.



MATCH ANALYSIS



MAN OF THE MATCH

Daire McDaid (Tullamore): There were three outstanding contenders and unusually, none of them was a forward, even though Luke Egan's two goals and movement was crucial in the first half – Lee Pearson struggled on him before Liam Farrell was switched back. Defenders Ben Heffernan and Daire McDaid and midfielder Luke Bourke were superb for Tullamore. Heffernan dealt superbly with everything that came his way and Bourke was the dominant figure at midfield, moving with great purpose – he got good support from Robert Deegan. McDaid's claims, however, can't be ignored. He really ran the game at centre half back, getting on a huge volume of ball. He popped up everywhere – one minute, he was attacking on the opposing fourteen metre line, the next back gathering ball in front of his own goals. He moved so well and used the ball so effectively. An outstanding display.



THE SCORERS

Tullamore: Luke Egan 2-1, Harry Plunkett 0-5 (5f), Luke Bourke 1-0, Evan Fitzpatrick 0-2, Daire McDaid, Jay Sheerin, Niall Furlong, Jack Daly 0-1 each.

St Patrick's : Cian Murphy 0-2 (2f), Darragh Farrell, Mark Forde and Cillian Lowry 0-1 each.



THE TEAMS

TULLAMORE: Corey White; Devon Henchy, Ben Heffernan, Mark Bolton; Fintan Hughes, Daire McDaid, Jay Sheerin; Robert Deegan, Luke Bourke; Michael Fox, Harry Plunkett, Daniel Fox; Diarmuid Egan, Luke Egan, Niall Furlong. Subs – Cormac Egan for Luke Egan (37m), Jack Daly for Daniel Fox (47m), Cillian Martin for Deegan (56m), Evan Fitzpatrick for Hughes (56m), Frank Lynch for Diarmuid Egan (61m).

ST PATRICK'S: Tom Bergin; Barry Cullen, Lee Pearson, Ben Whelahan; Mark Forde, Liam Farrell, Jake Mooney; Loughlin Walsh, Darragh Farrell; Conor Hynes, Martin Keogh, Mark Whelahan; Joe Bergin, Cian Murphy, Dylan Byrne. Subs – Cillian Lowry for Mark Whelahan (26m), Aaron Murphy for Joe Bergin (36m), Michael Brady for Hynes (46m), Dean Mulally for Dylan Byrne (52m), Tom Mangan for Murphy (56m).

Referee – Ger Keyes (Shamrocks).



REFEREE WATCH

Ger Keyes had a very good game. Apart from one or two frees that should have been given, he barely put a foot wrong and was always in control. It was an easy game to referee but it still had to be handled.



MOMENT OF THE MATCH

It was just great to see Cormac Egan returning to action after being out all year. His introduction in the 37th minute was greeted with a big cheer and he will be a great addition to Tullamore's seniors – who had other long term injuries, John Furlong and Oisin Keenan-Martin looking on here. It will take Egan a couple of games to really find his bearings but the big take from this was that he looked to be running freely, with no trouble or carrying no fear for his hamstring. He has clearly done all the work required to get back and he made a couple of lightening fast runs that drew gasps from supporters.



VENUE WATCH

Top marks to Gracefield for the manner in which they hosted this game. They had loads of stewards, they were friendly and helpful and the venue helped create an enjoyable evening for the big crowd. They managed the traffic well, keeping stewards on the busy main road well after the final whistle to ensure vehicles could get out safely.



TALKING POINT

Tullamore's dominance at this grade of football, the quality of football they have played over the three years and the excitement they generate.



WHAT'S NEXT

That completes the season for both these sides.



STATISTICS

Wides: Tullamore – 8 (5 in first half); St Patrick's – 5 (1 in first half).

Yellow cards: 0.

Black cards: 0.

Red cards: 0.