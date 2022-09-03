Birr find best form to show disappointing Ballinamere the exit signs

BIRR finally clicked into their best form as they sent a disappointing Ballinamere side packing in the Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final in Tullamore on Saturday afternoon.

Molloy Environmental Systems Senior Hurling Championship quarter-final



Birr 3-17

Ballinamere 0-11

It was Birr's best display of the year by a considerable distance, coming at the real right time and it sends them into the semi-finals with their confidence soaring.

Ballinamere never got going on the day with only a couple of players truly getting up to the level that they needed. The poverty of their display was surprising and certainly assisted Birr but full credit must still be given to the winners. They controlled the game from start to finish and dominated to such an extent that they scarcely experienced one single moment where they wondered if they would win.

It was an extremely solid, professional display by Birr. They were highly motivated, fiercely determined and played with great intensity. They gave a defensive master class, limiting a beleagured Ballinamere to just eleven points and their attack was sharp, hungry and incisive.

From the throw in, it was clear that Birr were in no mood for messing. They hit the ground running, making a quite super start and Ballinamere never recovered from it. Spraying the ball around with pace and accuracy, Birr stormed into a 0-6 to 0-2 lead after 14 minutes.

Ballinamere hung on for dear life and got the gap back to three points on four occasions but a soft 25th minute goal more or less did them – Ronan Cleary didn't clear the ball and the outstanding Luke Nolan nipped in for a goal that gave Birr a 1-9 to 0-6 half time lead.

Birr kept a vice like grip on proceedings in the second half and that was arguably the most impressive aspect of an outstanding evening's work. The closest Ballinamere could get was to five points and with the superb Barry Harding dropping back in front of his full back line, Birr focused on not conceding a goal.

They defended tenaciously, tackled tigerishly all over the field and it became clear that Ballinamere would need luck to breach their defences. Birr led by 1-14 to 0-9 with 48 minutes gone, 1-15 to 0-11 after 53 minutes and that was a more than ample cushion for them. As it was, they put the icing on the cake with two late goals. Lochlann Quinn finished very well in the 56th minute and then veteran sub Sean Ryan kicked to the net after less than stellar defending just moments after coming on in the 57th minute.

It ended up a very bad beating for Ballinamere and while those two late goals gave the scoreline a bit of a lobsided look, they were as well beaten as you can be.

Birr had heroes all over the field in a consumnate display. Jimmy Irwin, Campbell Boyd and Barry Harding were magnificent in their defence. Brendan Murphy put in another huge shift at midfield with good support from Lochlann Quinn. Luke Nolan was the star player up front, registering 1-4 from play while Eoghan Cahill was again superb.

It was a very dispiriting display by Ballinamere and after a season that promised much, they will engage in a lot of soul searching over the Winter months. Only Brian Duignan and Ciaran Burke will reflect on the game with any sort of satisfaction as they did all that could be expected of them. Duignan in particular was immense, driving his side on relentlessly but too few answered his clarion call. Burke also did well at the heart of the defence, keeping Paul Cleary out of the game, though you would expect this at the respective stages of both mens' careers. Ross Ravenhill and John Murphy had their moments but lacked consistency and as a unit, Ballinamere were just not at the races.



MATCH ANALYSIS



MAN OF THE MATCH

Barry Harding (Birr): There were strong cases to be made for several Birr players. Luke Nolan was brilliant in attack, Brendan Murphy had a fabulous game at midfield. Campbell Boyd and Jimmy Irwin were so composed in their corner back play, getting in those morale lifting flicks and winning ball that inspired all around them. My choice is Barry Harding – he was immense in the first half when Ballinamere were somewhat competitive. He didn't get on as much ball in the second half but he remained highly influential, dropping back to make sure that Ballinamere weren't going to race through for goals and offering great protection to his full back line.



THE SCORERS

Birr: Eoghan Cahill 0-8 (6f), Luke Nolan 1-4, Lochlann Quinn and Sean Ryan 1-0 each, Brendan Murphy 0-2, Morgan Watkins, Craig Taylor and Niall Lyons 0-1 each.

Ballinamere: Brian Duignan 0-6 (4f), John Murphy 0-2, Ross Ravenhill, Cormac Spollen and Kevin McDermott 0-1 each.



THE TEAMS

BIRR: Brian Mullins; Jimmy Irwin, Oisin Murphy, Campbell Boyd; Padraig Watkins, Barry Harding, Dylan Quegan; Brendan Murphy, Lochlann Quinnl Morgan Watkins, Paul Cleary, Colm Mulrooney; Luke Nolan, Niall Lyons, Eoghan Cahill. Subs – Craig Taylor for Cleary (46m), Rory Carty for Oisin Murphy, inj. (51m), Sean Ryan for Quinn (57m), Brian Watkins for Quegan (59m), Eoin Hayes for Nolan (60m).

BALLINAMERE: Mark Troy; David Magner, Chris McDobald, Ronan Cleary; Ross Ravenhill, Ciaran Burke, Jack Fogarty; Dan Bourke, Gerry Spollen; John Murphy, Mike O'Brien, Brian Duignan; Joe Maher, Cormac Spollen, Kevin McDermott. Subs – Paddy Murphy for O'Brien (35m), Aaron Maher for Cormac Spollen (35m), Sean Duignan for Joe Maher (57m), James Scully for Bourke (57m).

Referee – Shane Guinan (Drumcullen).



REFEREE WATCH

Shane Guinan refereed this very well. He was consistent in his application of the rules and kept a tight control on things.



TALKING POINT

Two contrasting talking points here: The quality of Birr's display, the poverty of Ballinamere's. It was a big win for Birr and while the conditions mightn't suit some of their lighter players in the coming weeks, it was a display to command respect.



VENUE WATCH

Heavy pre-match rain made the O'Connor Park pitch very wet but it held up well and the County Board hosted the fixture well.



WHAT'S NEXT

Birr will play Kilcormac-Killoughey or Belmont in the semi-finals.



STATISTICS

Wides: Birr – 8 (5 in first half); Ballinamere – 11 (5 in first half).

Yellow cards: Birr – 2 (Oisin Murphy and Brendan Murphy); Ballinamere – 0.

Red cards: 0.