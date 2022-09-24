Man dies after being hit by car on motorway in Kildare

A man in his mid-20s died after being hit by a car in Co Kildare.

It happened on the M7 motorway close to Naas at about 4am on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Those in the car did not need hospital treatment.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to motorists who may have stopped at the scene prior to the arrival of gardaí and emergency services to make contact.

They are also asking motorists with video footage, who were travelling on the M7 between J11 and J10 in either direction in the hours prior to the collision, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.