Search

03 Oct 2022

Goals decisive for Naomh Brid

Goals decisive for Naomh Brid

The Naomh Brid team that booked their place in the Senior B Final on Saturday (Photo by John Gavin).

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

03 Oct 2022 3:33 PM

Naomh Brid would have gone into Saturday's second semi final in Kilcormac as favourites given that they have won two of their group matches whereas Kilcormac/Killoughey sat at the bottom of the group, albeit on scores conceded  But Naomh Brid certainly did not have it their own way as they were met by a strong challenge and were made fight hard for their win.

HQ Physio Camogie Senior B Semi Final 


Naomh Brid 2-10


Kilcormac/Killoughey 0-10

Before the match the sight of Kilcormac/Killoughey warming up in new black training tops could not go unmentioned.  The team wanted to commemorate the memory of their friend Ashling Murphy and donned jerseys all numbered 23 with the words "“Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís Ashling Murphy" across the shoulders.

When they game got underway it was a tightly fought contest with the teams trading points in a low scoring first half and it was not until the last score of the half that saw some daylight between the teams.  A long free in by Aoife Walsh was helped on by Grace Teehan and the ball landed in the back of the Kilcormac/Killoughey net to leave Naomh Brid leading 1-4 to 0-5 at half time.

The second half continued in a similar manner with the teams cancelling each other out in terms of the scores, however mid way through the half, Grace Teehan ran at the heart of the Kilcormac/Killoughey defence and slotted the ball to the net for her second goal of the game to leave five points between the teams.

The old saying of goals win games was very true here as they were the difference between the teams.  The remainder of the game again saw the teams trade scores and Naomh Brid went on to earn themselves a place in this year's B Final that will be a repeat of the Junior Final from 2020 between themselves and Tullamore.


Teams:  

Naomh Brid:  Louise Larkin, Sarah Ryan, Aine O'Connor, Sarah Tooher, Orlagh Phelan, Aoife Walsh, Molly Hogan, Mary Teehan, Rachel Standish, Niamh Larkin, Grace Teehan, Theresa Larkin, Charlotte McLoughney, Clodagh McCormack, Valerie Meagher. Subs:  Marcella Maloney, Niamh Egan, Megan Deegan, Ailish Maher, Emma Teehan

Kilcormac/Killoughey:  Eimear Rigney, Sarah Doherty, Lorraine Keena, Sinead Moore, Elizabeth Kilmartin, Jane Lowry, Sarah Fitzgerald, Grace Leonard, Sarah Guinan, Ruth Hennessy, Rachel Guinan, Debbie Flynn, Orla Kilmartin, Anna Doherty, Caoimhe Quinn. Subs:  Caoimhe Rigney, Ciara Kilmartin, Clodagh Murphy, Isabelle Mitchell, Triona McDonald, Amanda Keena, Eileen Bracken, Emma Bracken, Carol Mahon, Lauren Leonard, Eadaoin Kilmartin, Sarah Meacle, Ellen Kavanagh, Stephanie Maho, Kerri Healion

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media