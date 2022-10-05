Search

05 Oct 2022

Large Tullamore school to get major extension after plans approved

Colaiste Choilm Tullamore to open online only enrolment for 2021

Colaiste Choilm Tullamore to open online only enrolment for 2021

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Oct 2022 2:33 PM

A large school in Tullamore is set to get a major extension after plans for the work were approved. 

Once completed, the school's capacity will increase from 620 pupils to 750 pupils. 

The plans will see the demolition and reposition of an existing external store and the construction of a new three-storey extension circa 2050m2. There will also be minor alterations to the layout of the existing building

The proposed extension provides general classrooms, specialist rooms and a two class based special education needs units and associated ancillary accommodation.

Redevelopment of the existing car park under the plans will provide 21 additional parking spaces and 150 bicycle spaces.

There will also be boundary treatment comprising an alteration to the existing pedestrian access off Bachelor's Walk to provide vehicular maintenance and fire tender access.

IN PICTURES: Young talent on show at Offaly choir and orchestra's spectacular performance

THROWBACK TUESDAY: Out and about in The Brewery Tap in Tullamore in 2006

How many familiar faces will you recognise from the Offaly archives?

Offaly salon shortlisted for prestigious new award

Also included in the plans are new footpaths and an external play area. 

Offaly County Council granted permission for the development with four conditions attached. 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media