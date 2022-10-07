Irish athletics legend to attend Tullamore Parkrun this weekend

Sonia O'Sullivan
IRISH running legend, Sonia O'Sullivan will be the space guest at the weekly Tullamore Parkrun this Saturday, October 8.
Olympic medalist O'Sullivan will attend the run which starts from the entrance to the Grand Canal, near Puttaghaun in Tullamore, heading on and out and back route towards Digby Bridge in Cappincur.
The run-walk has grown in popularity since starting some time ago and it starts at 9.30am. A coffee van is being set up for this week's event and all are welcome to attend.
