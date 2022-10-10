New solar powered waste bin installed in Offaly village

Cllr Danny Owens with the new solar powered waste bin in Mountbolus
LAST week saw the installation in Mountbolus by Offaly County Council of a new type of bin.
The new rubbish bin is a solar powered, compactable bin which compacts the rubbish as it receives it, thereby cutting down on the amount of maintenance required.
Speaking to the Tribune this week Cllr Danny Owens pointed out that when the bin is full it will send a signal to Offaly County Council to be emptied.
"Offaly County Council have only fitted three other bins in the Tullamore Municipal District at this time, one in Clara and two in Tullamore so it's early days for this green initiative but very welcome and hopefully will be rolled out across villages and towns across the county " said Cllr Owens
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.