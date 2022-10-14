Search

14 Oct 2022

Coolderry want full investigation into abuse at U-15 hurling game

James Murphy, chairman of Offaly CCC.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

14 Oct 2022 12:33 PM

COOLDERRY GAA Club have called for a full investigation into the abuse of one of their players at a recent U-15 Hurling Championship game between them and Edenderry.

Coolderry delegate Colman Hogan told the October meeting of the Offaly GAA County Board that one of their players was abused by an Edenderry member on August 31.

The Offaly GAA Competitions Control Committee warned both teams and clubs about the future conduct of their players after considering correspondence from both clubs and a parent in respect of the alleged incident.

Mr Hogan said they were not happy with that decision and maintained that Coolderry were the innocent parties. “I think it was not dealt with properly,” he said, adding: “I can't see what Coolderry did wrong.”

He said the abuse was so serious that the Offaly GAA Children's Officer should have got involved. “The abuse was terrible and a lot of children 12-13 years of age were playing. It was sledging.” He added that an email had been sent to the board by a parent of the player.

Competitions Control Committee chairman James Murphy said they dealt with the case on the basis of the referee's report. “We take what you said on board,” he added.

