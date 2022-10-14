Offaly's Glenisk among producers honoured at national organic awards

OFFALY'S Glenisk was among the winners announced at the 2022 Bord Bia National Organic Awards yesterday evening, which saw seven organic farmers, growers, producers and manufacturers honoured for their contribution to the sector. Organic dairy processor Glenisk was announced as the overall winner in the Retail category for its Organic Greek Style Yogurt.

Slí Eile Support Services won the Business in the Community category, which acknowledges the achievements of businesses in their local communities, for its organic farm social enterprise that supports those in mental health recovery; while Dunnes Stores was awarded a Special Recognition Award for its commitment to the organic sector in Ireland.

Butler's Organic Eggs were awarded the Marketing Campaign Award, while the New & Innovative Award was taken by Supernature Ltd for its Hazel Butter Cups. Coghlan’s Artisan Bakery were announced the winner of the Private Label category for its Organic Sourdough Loaves, Beechlawn Organic Farm were awarded the e-Commerce Award for their Grown in Ireland Veg Box, and the Export Award was won by Flahavan's Organic Porridge Oats.

Speaking at the event, Pippa Hackett Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said; “I’d like to share my warmest congratulations with the winners of the 2022 Bord Bia National Organic Awards. Their innovation, creativity, and determination are a testament to the excellent standards in the Irish organic industry. The ambition of our award winners is particularly relevant at the current time with thousands of farmers considering going organic when the Organic Farming Scheme opens shortly with increased payment rates. The environmental and economic benefits of organic farming are needed now more than ever, and our winners for 2022 signal a bright future ahead for the Irish organic sector.”

Bord Bia Interim CEO Michael Murphy said; “This is a wonderful bi-annual event and we’re delighted to be back in person this year to celebrate these high-quality suppliers and recognise developments within the organic sector. With over 120 applications to the awards this year, and the increasingly high calibre entries, it’s clear that passion and innovation are thriving in this vibrant sector. At Bord Bia we are committed to supporting the long-term growth and vitality of the Irish organic sector in line with Food Vision 2030, and I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate this year’s winners and thank them for their invaluable contribution to this growing and dynamic sector.”

Winners of the 2022 National Organic Awards will receive a one-to-one session with the Bord Bia Client Capability team who will help develop a bespoke package of supports to meet individual company needs. Over 120 entries were made to the 2022 awards, which saw a wide selection of organic produce from across the country virtually assessed by an independent judging panel of organic Irish food and drink industry leaders.