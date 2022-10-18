Grant to Offaly Hospice will 'make a real and genuine difference' to people who need support

The annual AIB Community €1 Million Fund, which launched earlier this year, will see over 70 local charities receive funding as part of the initiative with Offaly Hospice Foundation being chosen as one.

Having been nominated by AIB customers and the public, Offaly Hospice Foundation will receive €4,000 from the fund in 2022. Earlier this year, AIB launched the first €1 Million Community Fund and asked its customers and the wider public to nominate registered charities that connect with causes that matter most to them and their communities.

The charities which received the most nominations in each of the five regions (Connaught, Munster, Ulster (RoI), Leinster and Greater Dublin) received funding.

On being nominated, chairperson Prof Humphrey O’Connor said: “It is a great honour for Offaly Hospice to be nominated for an award from the AIB Community One Million Euro Fund. We are truly delighted.

“Sincere thanks to all our friends and supporters who thought of us and nominated Offaly Hospice for this prestigious award.

“The award of €4,000 is very valuable and will be put to good use providing Palliative Care services for patients and families in the locality faced with life-changing illness. The award will make a real and genuine difference to people who need support at a really difficult time. Well done AIB on a really great idea and do keep the Awards going.”

For more information on Offaly Hospice Foundation visit www.offalyhospice.ie For more information on AIB’s work in the community visit www.aib.ie/community