IRELAND WEATHER: Met Eireann forecast wet weekend with low pressure set to dominate the weather

According to the latest Met Eireann weather forecast, low pressure is set to dominate the weather for Ireland bringing rain or showers on most days.

The latest Met Eireann weather forecast states that Saturday will be cloudy in the north and northwest with showery rain, and a few heavier bursts bringing the chance of some spot flooding. Elsewhere will be dry with spells of sunshine for much of the day before further showers spread from the south later in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in moderate to fresh southerly winds, easing later.

Saturday night will become wet and misty countrywide with spells of rain, heavy in parts, and some spot flooding is possible. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in a moderate east to southeast breeze.

According to Met Eireann, the rain will continue to affect northern areas on Sunday morning with some drier weather further to the south. In the afternoon, further showery rain looks likely to move into southern counties, while it will turn drier and brighter elsewhere though still with some showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees in a moderate southeast wind.

Sunday night will bring further scattered outbreaks of showery rain, with mist and fog patches too. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in mostly light or moderate variable winds.

Monday will bring further scattered showers or spells of rain mixed in with some drier brighter spells. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate westerly winds.