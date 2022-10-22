Impressive Ballycommon enjoy predictable win against Kilkenny side

THERE was an air of inevitability about the way Ballycommon cruised through their first round of the Leinster Club Junior Football Championship in Tullamore on Saturday afternoon.

Leinster Club Junior Football Championship first round

Ballycommon 4-16

Erins Own, Kilkenny 2-5

Kilkenny's Erins Own tried hard and produced occasional spurts of good football in the first half but Ballycommon were much sharper in every aspects and won very comfortably.

Their win was achieved without county star David Dempsey but on this occasion they could afford his absence.

Ballycommon played some very decent football on the day. They weren't at their very best all the time but they were as good as they needed to be. They were hungry and clearly eager to make progress in this, their first foray into Leinster club competition.

Ballycommon had the game in the bag at half time with a 2-8 to 1-2 lead. They settled quickly and had five points on the board before Stephen Daly opene Erins Own's account with their first real attack in the 13th minute. A punched goal from Conor Dunne after Darragh Brennan fumbled a Gareth Mann free gave Ballycommon a 1-5 to 0-1 lead after fifteen minutes.

Erin Rovers replied with an excellent goal from Andrew Carron two minutes later but Ballycommon responded well. Sean Conway got a second goal following a Tom Mealiffe pass in the 22nd minute – Stephen Conneely did really well in the build up, breaking the tackle and he had a super first half as he also scored three points.

That half time lead was a more than ample cushion for Ballycommon. All their forwards had scored in the first half and they were never in danger of losing in the second half.

The second half also went on predictable lines. Ballycommon wasted little time in killing off the challenge of the Castlecomer side. They came flying out of the blocks and had fur more points on the board before Stephen Conneely got in for a deserved 36th minute goal after a super pass in by Sean Conway.

Conor Dunne added his second goal in the 43rd minute and with Erins Own heads dropping, it became very easy for Ballycommon. Ballycommon were 4-13 to 1-2 ahead when Larry Carroll got Erins Own's first second half point in the 51st minute. With a home a home quarter-final against Westmeath's Multyfarnham on November 5 well and truly wrapped up, Ballycommon eased off late on, running in subs and content to rest on their laurels – Stephen Daly got in for a late consolation goal for the losers

MAN OF THE MATCH

Stephenh Conneely (Ballycommon): It was a very solid display by Ballycommon with plenty of players playing well. Stephen Conneely was superb in the first half as they opened up a significant gap. He got three points, helped set up the second goal and showed great composure on the ball. He continued to excel in the second half and got in for a goal before being rested – Karl Dunne was also outstanding for Ballycommon as they motored well and his brother Conor Dunne had an excellent afternoon, scoring 2-3

THE SCORERS

Ballycommon: Conor Dunne 2-3, Stephen Conneely 1-3, Gareth Mann 0-5 (3f), Sean Conway 1-0, Christopher Kenny 0-2, Barry Bracken, Brian Todd and TJ Bermingham 0-1 each.

Erins Own: Stephen Daly 1-2, Andrew Carron 1-0, Larry Carroll, Jamie Holohan and Kevin Holland 0-1 each.

THE TEAMS

BALLYCOMMON: Paul Scally; Kenneth Mann, Karl Dunne, Donal Scally; Chulainn Boland, Aidan Bracken, Michael Conneely; Tom Mealiffe, Barry Bracken; Sean Conway, Gareth Mann, Brian Todd; Stephen Conneely, Conor Dunne, Christopher Kenny. Subs – Matthew Dempsey for Kenneth Mann (35m), Ian Scally for Kenny (40m), TJ Bermingham for Conway (45m), Adrian Mann for Stephen Conneely (51m), Aaron Scally for Todd (57m),

ERINS OWN (KILKENNY); Darragh Brennan; John Dowd, Conor Delaney, Chris Korff; Declan Dunne, Niall McMahon, James Brennan; Larry Carroll, Ashley Kerr; Andrew Carron, Jamie Holohan, Eoin Brennan; Stephen Daly, Robert Moran, Martin Boran. Subs – Conor Fogarty for Kerr (19m), Michael Murphy for Moran (HT), Ciaran Brennan for Darragh Brennan (37m), Sean Buggy for Eoin Brennan (43m), Kevin Holland for Boran (51m),

Referee – Paddy McDermott (Kildare).