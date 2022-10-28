Birr Camogie Club celebrate another title success in a great year for club

THE big weekends keep on rolling in for Birr Camogie Club. Last weekend was the turn of our minor panel as they took on Kilcormac in the Hynes Driving School Minor A camogie final.

A tremendous crowd gathered in Kilcormac on Saturday afternoon for the eagerly anticipated fixture. Playing with a strong wind in the first half, it was going to be crucial that we got off to a good start and we certainly did just that, a fantastic team performance of hard work and skill ensured that Birr went in at half time winning on a score line of 5-8 to 1-3.

However, the job was only half done, credit to Kilcormac they never gave up and fought to the very end, but our girls kept great composure and picked off scores at crucial times to keep the scoreboard ticking over. 5-11 to 1-4 was the final score. Fantastic celebrations followed when Shane Guinan blew the final whistle and captain Faye Mulrooney collected the Minor A Cup.

It was an honour for us to collect the Eileen Bergin cup for the first time. Eileen was a huge figure with Offaly and Kinnitty camogie. Our heartfelt thanks to the Bergin family for sponsoring the cup, we were delighted to be the first recipients.

Another brilliant day for all involved with our club. Well done to all our girls on Saturday, you got your just reward for the huge amount of work that you have put in, not just this year, but over the last number of years. Huge credit must also go to our backroom team who have been there all up along with this group of girls, Mick Lyons, Tadhg Mulrooney and Audrey Kennedy.

The club was hugely grateful for all the support and good wishes from throughout the parish that they have received in the lead up to both the senior and minor final, and all the support we received both last weekend in St Brendan’s Park and on Saturday in Kilcormac. We would particularly like to acknowledge John and Eoin Kelly of Kelly’s Bar who generously sponsored a meal for the minor panel after the match on Saturday.

What an incredible few weeks it has been for Birr Camogie Club adding the Senior, Junior and Minor A titles to our roll of honour. A special group of players with great work going on behind the scenes making this success become a reality, well done everyone!