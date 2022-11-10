Search

10 Nov 2022

GAA club is the first sports club in Offaly with its own mobile club app

Birr GAA’s new mobile club app, powered by ClubSpot.

10 Nov 2022 3:33 PM

BIRR GAA have recently entered into a pioneering partnership with ClubSpot, a sportstech start up from Cavan, allowing them to become the first sports club in Co. Offaly with its own custom club app. The move exhibits the ambition and creativity of the club in revolutionising their club management and member engagement, something that will surely be replicated by other clubs across the county.

The new Birr GAA mobile app allows club players, supporters and administrators to benefit from features such as efficient membership management, event announcements, online fundraising, and a GDPR compliant messaging system, full club communications to name just a few.

In addition, the club has been provided with an all-in-one club management platform which delivers immense value to club administrators by reducing their workload and allowing them to stay organised. It also gives the club a chance to build their own “Digital Birr ClubHouse”, which members and supporters can access in the palm of their hand.

Commenting on the partnership, ClubSpot founder John Hyland said: “We’re delighted to partner with Birr GAA and provide them with their own club app, the first deal of its kind in county Offaly. Our mission is to help grassroots sports clubs to grow and prosper, and are really looking forward to witnessing Birr do just that with the help of ClubSpot.”

If your club is interested in partnering with ClubSpot, or further discovering how they can help your club to grow and thrive, visit the ClubSpot website at www.clubspot.app, or email info@clubspot.app.

