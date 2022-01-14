People urged to attend today's Tullamore vigil for murdered Offaly teacher

A vigil takes place this evening in Tullamore for Ashling Murphy
People have been urged to attend the vigil for murderd school teacher, Ashling Murphy in Tullamore town park later today, Friday, January 14.
The vigil will take place in Lloyd Town Park in Tullamore from 4pm to 5pm and those attending are asked to bring a candle if they wish.
Organisers also ask that people wear face masks, maintain social distancing and adhere to Government Covid restrictions.
Similar vigils will take place all over Ireland, north and south, and hundreds attended a vigil for Ashling in Galway held yesterday.
People in Tullamore are in shock at the brutal murder of the young teacher as she exercised on the canal towpath on Wednesday last in Cappincur, on the outskirts of the town.
