15 Jan 2022

Offaly GAA club hosting jog along the Grand Canal in memory of Ashling Murphy today

ASHLING MURPHY

Murdered Offaly school teacher Ashling Murphy

Reporter:

Ger Scully

15 Jan 2022

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

A GAA club in Offaly will host a run/ jog/ walk along the Grand Canal later today, Saturday, January 15 in memory of murdered school teacher Ashling Murphy.

The event, hosted by Erin Rovers GAA club, commences in Pullough at 4pm today.

Participants will depart from the church car park in the canal side village.

Afterwards a candle light vigil will take place in the grotto between 4.45pm and 5pm

INTERVIEW: Former murder suspect says he feels 'terrible' for Ashling and her family

Those taking part are asked to wear face masks, observe social distancing and adhere to Government Covid restrictions.

Vigils in memory of Aisling took place all over the country yesterday and events are organised for Birr and Roscrea on Sunday afternoon.

