'Significant' road safety concerns at Offaly's Faithful Fields

THE Faithful Fields in Kilcormac with its four full-size training pitches with floodlights is enormously popular and has proven a terrific success since it opened in September 2017.

However there are significant road safety issues connected with the facility and these were pointed out by Councillor John Leahy during a recent meeting of Birr Municipal District.

The Councillor pointed out that the busy N52 is "lethal" and there is no footpath and not enough lighting along the road from Colaiste Naomh Cormac to the Fields.

"We have applied to Transport Infrastructure Ireland to build a footpath and install lights along the N52," said Cllr Leahy. "Students walk along it. Sportspeople walk along it. The Athletics Club, which has 70 members, walks it.

"A lot of people drive to the Faithful Fields but this is a problem as well, because they are parking on the roadside and causing congestion. It's a busy, potentially dangerous situation."

The councillor said he wants to see a roundabout built at Faithful Fields. He added that there have been a number of minor traffic accidents at Ballyoran Junction, which is about 50 metres from the Faithful Fields entrance.